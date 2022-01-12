OMEGA celebrated 65 years of the Speedmaster with a Canopus Gold edition. Not only was it crafted with exotic materials but it also ran on the legendary movement of the very first model issued. Now it’s TAG Heuer’s turn to showcase a collection of three limited-edition timepieces under its Autavia collection.

The trio marks the 60th anniversary of the Autavia series of watches. There are two Chronometer Flyback models in two striking colorways, and the range’s first-ever GMT. Given their distinction as commemorative releases, not everybody will be able to grab one if they don’t act now.

TAG Heuer Autavia Chronometer Flyback (CBE511B.FC8279)/(CBE511C.FC8280)

Let’s start with the Autavia Chronometer Flyback (CBE511B.FC8279) which arrives in a 42 mm satin/polished steel case. The bi-directional rotating steel bezel features a black ceramic insert with engraved markings. Then, under the sapphire crystal is a silver sunburst dial, which appears gray at certain angles.

The chronograph’s two snailed sub-dials at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock are in black to create the iconic panda dial motif. Meanwhile, the one just above 6 o’clock holds a small cutout for the date window. Super-LumiNova lume is painted on the hands and applied hour markers for low-light visibility.

As for the Autavia Chronometer Flyback (CBE511C.FC8280), TAG Heuer follows the same blueprint as its other variant but paints almost everything in black. The dark PVD steel components and everything else combines for that stealthy blackout colorway we love. It does get contrast from the elements in white and green though.

The two versions ship with black alligator leather straps. These have red inner linings and color-matching stitching on both sides with pin buckle closure systems. Finally, TAG Heuer equips them with its Calibre HEUER02 COSC Flyback automatic movement with a robust 80-hour power reserve. The open caseback lets you see it in action.

TAG Heuer Autavia COSC GMT (WBE511A.BA0650)

To round out the 60th-anniversary Autavia collection, we have the only three-hand timekeeper of the trio. The COSC GMT is a classy company for the frequent traveler who needs to keep track of multiple time zones. TAG Heuer presents it in a 42 mm satin/polished steel case.

This time, the bi-directional steel bezel holds a two-tone blue-black ceramic insert with more detailed markings. An elegant blue sunburst dial with applied Arabic numeral hour markers and hands are also coated in Super-LumiNova lume.

You will spot the GMT pointer right away as it’s in orange just like the Autavia lettering above the date window at 6 o’clock. For the Autavia COSC GMT, it goes all-metal with a steel bracelet and push-button folding clasp closure. TAG Heuer then sets a Calibre 7 COSC GMT self-winding movement with a 50-hour power reserve to regulate its functions.

