Racing fanatics were recently treated to a spectacular revamp of the Monza Flyback Chronometer in forged carbon fiber with blue accents. However, TAG Heuer also has something for fans of minimalist timepieces. As long as you’re not a snob when it comes to movements, the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is a dapper choice for any gentleman.

This sleek silhouette is also available in other colorways and materials, but the titanium version might be the classiest one yet. Its grade 2 titanium construction guarantees users a remarkable strength-to-weight ratio. The heavy-duty characteristics of the material make it a favorite among luxury watchmakers.

At 40 mm, the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is by no means a chunky accessory. In fact, it’s an ideal fit for those with slim to medium wrist sizes. It comes with a dodecagonal uni-directional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown, an engraved case back, and a three-row bracelet in the same metal.

TAG Heuer opts for a sandblasted finish which endows the timepiece all throughout with matte surfaces. The Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph relies on a quartz caliber that constantly recharges from any light source (natural and artificial). This is possible via the translucent black dial with an intricate sunray pattern.

Applied hour markers frame the perimeter of the dial with a raised chapter ring that holds the minute track. Luminescent coating lines the spines of its indices and hands for reliable visibility in the dark. Then, there’s the date aperture at 3 o’clock. Also, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph will ship out in February.

