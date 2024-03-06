The norda 003 is a versatile and durable laceless footwear designed to provide support while seamlessly transitioning as a hiking, running, or walking shoe. The lace-less shoe approach utilizes a durable foundation that offer long days on the feet without compromising traction and comfort.

This shoe features a customized norda x Vibram SLE midsole cushioning and soleplate of norda x Vibram exclusive design Formation sole with Litebase and Megagrip Rubber at 5mm lugs. Its insole is also a custom designed eTPU that provides the highest possible energy absorption and return with every step.

Likewise, the norda 003 has a bio-sourced Dyneema upper for the best performance and abrasion resistance while maintaining the lowest carbon footprint. The upper come with an added elasticized Bio-Dyneema developed exclusive by norda that lets you dial the perfect fit. This way, allowing for a snug and comfortable fit that remains unchanged or stable over time.

Then between a padded heel collar and reversed heel tab is a pull tab that easily allows the shoes to be clipped to a pack. This footwear also features high-vis reflective from front to back for 360-degree visibility in low light conditions.

The norda 003 “excels on adventures of all conditions and duration.” Other notable features include a 5.0mm drop and heel stack of 26mm with forefoot at 21mm.

Aside from its impressive technical features, the design of the norda 003 also ensured it followed sustainable practices. It adhered to the company’s sustainability mission which is “to get the best performance out of the world’s best materials while leaving the lightest footprint possible.” This shoe is available in the colorways of Pitch Black and Cinder.

Images courtesy of norda