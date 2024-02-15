The last time the Nike Cortez “Forest Gump” debuted was way back in 2018. The name pays homage to the movie “Forest Gump,” which saw the titular character (played by Tom Hanks) receiving a pair of the kicks from Robin Wright’s Jenny Curran to wear for his 15,000-mile run across the U.S.A.

It was one of the most sought-after colorways, notably because of its movie tie-in. It comes in a very fitting White, Varsity Red, and Varsity Royal colorway that’s now synonymous with the 1994 hit movie. As such, it has been dubbed “Forest Gump.” The red accents are found on the branding on the tongue, the heel overlay, and the iconic Swoosh.

Meanwhile, the blue strip is on the midsole and the white Nike branding is apparent on the heel. The metallic silver or white colorway are prominent on the lace dubraes which complement the heel. Other features of the Nike Cortez “Forest Gump” include a timeless, crisp white leather upper, a foam midsole for comfortable cushioning, and a waffle rubber outsole for reliable grip and traction on uneven paths.

This classic design is making its comeback later this year on May 1 at select retailers and online at Nike’s official website. Its price has definitely doubled since its initial drop. It now sells for $110.

The return of the Nike Cortez “Forest Gump” is also timely. It makes a great commemorative drop for the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, which is coming up on its 30th anniversary. The movie was released on July 6, 1994, to great acclaim.

