Keeping food and beverages warm or cold while outdoors, or in the office or school, typically calls for separate bags for cooling and warming. This is impractical if you plan to pack light. Lifestyle brand NOMIOVA may have the solution, the Guoer K2. It’s a thermo-regulated smart bag that keeps food and drinks warm or cold for 48 hours.

It features a two-layer storage chamber equipped with Smart Thermoelectric Cooling and Warming functions. Think of it as a wearable, portable mini appliance that provides active temperature control from 0°C to 70°C. An advanced Peltier thermoelectric core provides the insulation,

The core gently warms the storage chambers in Warm mode and removes heat from the bottom air intake and side heat exhaust in Cool mode. Guoer K2 features a smart touchscreen interface at the base to adjust the temperature and switch between the two modes.

Moreover, its triple-insulated layer isolates the inner compartment from the airflow path to stabilize the chosen climate. It has an interior aluminum foil that reflects heat and a high-density foam layer that insulates and forms the bag. Additionally, unlike coolers and warmers, this gear is lightweight at just 1.50kg and compact at 10.63″ x 5.9″ x 13.3″.

Guoer K2 keeps essentials neatly organized for easy access with its two-way metal zip closure. It’s spacious enough, with a two-liter top layer to hold keys, snacks, and other EDC items. Meanwhile, a six-liter lower layer stores food and drinks. It supports multiple power inputs, including via USB (power bank) or car power.

Images courtesy of NOMIOVA