Rabagast Studio takes the sauna experience outdoors for an immersive and relaxing retreat surrounded by nature. The Watercave sauna sits on an existing timber pontoon on the serene water of Opaker Gård, Norway.

The original plan was for a functional floating sauna for six people. But encouraged to go beyond mere function, the team instead created a piece of modern architecture. They achieved a sculptural art, consisting of a square plan twisted into subtle angles.

The angles give the Watercave sauna a dynamic yet grounded presence on the still surface of the lake. It features an exposed cladding infilled with horizontal planks on three of its sides. It also has small timber shingles made from leftover panels.

The sauna uses timber as its primary building material and is insulated with an aerospace-developed Low-E material. Then the studio finished the interior in dark, charred timber treated with linseed oil to make it feel both “intimate and ceremonial.”

The outcome gives the feeling of “almost like a carved-out cave,” hence its name. Meanwhile, the Watercave sauna has a large chimney for the wood burner and an expansive window that provides views across the lake. Its roof also has a steep pitch to prevent overloading, especially during winter, and painted white to blend with the surrounding landscape.

The team built the sauna in just two weeks for Opaker Gård, an eco-farm in Innlandet, as a gift to the local Norwegian community, where they can unwind and reconnect with the unspoiled wonders of the surrounding landscape.

Images courtesy of Rabagast Studio