Almost everything in this modern age of technology is app-connected, including outdoor cooking equipment. Take the Ooni Karu 2 Pro oven for instance. It seamlessly merges tradition and technology with Bluetooth connectivity and fuel versatility so it supports wood, charcoal, or gas.

This is a versatile pizza oven that gives you full control over the cooking method. You can choose wood or charcoal for a traditional, authentic wood-fired flavor or attach the Karu 2 Pro gas burner for convenience. This oven boasts an expansive 17″ cooking area and 5.7″ internal height for endless food options. It can cook 16-inch pizzas, steaks, deep-dish pies, whole roast chickens, and more.

The Ooni Karu 2 Pro ensures efficient and even cooking thanks to several effective features. This includes an internal temperature that can reach up to 510°C (950 °F) in 60 seconds. Likewise, its carbon steel shell and densely layered insulation lock in heat. Then its patented Flame Keeper technology optimizes air flow and heat distribution within the oven.

Moreover, it has a high-temperature borosilicate glass door with ClearView technology that creates an airwash effect to lessen grime and soot. The extra-large door offers clear view of the cooking process so you can see the cheese melting, the bacon crisping, and more.

Conveniently, its Bluetooth-enabled Ooni Connect Digital Temperature Hub displays the temperature of the oven inside on your phone. This way, you’ll know when it’s time to cook. You can also use the included digital food probe on meats to check on its doneness.

Given that this is an outdoor oven, then its designed to keep elements at bay with a durable outer coating. The Ooni Karu 2 Pro also makes maintenance easy thanks to its high cooking temperatures that simply burns off any food spills. Its fuel tray is also removable for easy ash disposal.

