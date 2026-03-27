Hong Kong-based Comandi released the original Joat some two years back and it was a commercial success. Since then, the team analyzed customers’ feedback and identified issues to refine the tool and make it even more versatile in the new JOAT 2.0.

The upgrade retains the versatile functionality of the original but delivers enhanced strength and capability as a daily utility tool. It now features a modular system for diverse tasks.

Moreover, JOAT 2.0 boasts a robust construction made from aerospace-grade 5 titanium for lightweight strength. It weighs just 97.3g, yet manages to integrate ten functions into a spring-loaded snap lock mechanism that keeps every module secure, stable, and always ready for action.

There is no rattling, looseness, or doubt about tool security, as each tool locks firmly with a satisfying snap, powered by a strong magnet in the tool plate. A simple press releases the modules, which slide out smoothly and snap back in seconds.

This modular tool features five main tool plates, as opposed to the original, which had three. These plates integrate functions such as a nail file, bottle opener, spoke wrench, and hex wrenches. They also include a screwdriver, mini saw, pry tool, mini blade, and magnetic bit holder. Additionally, combining two modules transforms them into a phone stand.

Moreover, JOAT 2.0 cleverly hides a magnetic bit storage for two 4mm (1/6 in) standard S2 Steel Bits. Its modular design allows users to customize the plates according to their needs. It also offers optional add-ons, including a card ruler and an eternal pen.

Images courtesy of Comandi