The TACTICA M.100 Multi-Tool is a handy gadget for general daily fixes. It provides the needed tools packed in a discreet design that could easily pass off as a carabiner.

This keychain multi-tool features a multitude of tools guaranteed to help you tackle any challenge anytime and anywhere. It has wrenches and bit drivers that you can take with you on your travels as this gear is TSA compliant. It comes with a high-torque and heavy-duty hex socket, a Phillips + flat hex bits, and a bottle and package opener.

Moreover, it offers wrenches in imperial ( 3/16, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16 inch) and metric (5, 6.25, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14mm) measurements. Likewise, it has a ruler in both imperial and metric measurements.

The TACTICA M.100 Multi-Tool is guaranteed durable and safe to use. It won’t scratch your phone since it uses a composite body and TPU insert. Meanwhile, its core uses hardened 420-grade stainless steel.

This gear caters to anyone looking to get their hands on a functional multi-tool for on-the-go fixes. It is for outdoor adventurers and sports enthusiasts and for the regular commuter. Its internal storage compartment adapts to your needs. You can easily swap drivers to suit the job at hand and you can be sure the gear stays light for daily travels. It is 40 percent lighter than titanium and features an ergonomic handle so you can do the job efficiently.

Best of all, the TACTICA M.100 Multi-Tool is compact so it easily fits in your pocket at just 3.14″ x 1.56″ x .5″ inches. It doesn’t add heft too at a weight of just 1.6 ounces.

Images courtesy of TACTICA