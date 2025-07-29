Most multi-tools come in rectangular forms to fit a blade or other small cutting tools. But it’s rare to find one disguised as something that some find irrelevant, like a phone stand. But that’s exactly what ThreePeters creatively crafted with the T-Rex stand.

This folding phone stand boasts a durable and waterproof construction made from aerospace-grade 5 titanium for lightweight strength and corrosion resistance. It weighs just 36.8g but amazingly has a load capacity of 2kg. Its three-fold mechanism offers three sturdy viewing angles ( 30°, 45°, and 60°) that support both landscape or portrait modes with a fold-n-click security. Anti-slip pads on the base ensures surface grip to hold the phone steady.

But when folded flat, the T-Rex stand is slim enough to disappear in your pocket or hang from a keyring. It’s merely 3.19″ long and 0.20″ thick, so it can also pass for a pendant for quick-access portability. Despite it being small and lighter than an egg, it boasts versatile functionality.

Open it up and its sleek frame seamlessly integrates 11 utility tools that are handy during emergencies, outdoor adventures, and small DIY tasks. It has a nail puller and a mini pry bar for prying open cans, bottles, and even taped boxes. It also has a flathead screwdriver for tightening or loosening screws and hex wrenches for M4, M5, and M6 bolts.

Moreover, the T-Rex stand has a magnetic SIM ejector neatly tucked into the side of the folding mechanism. There’s also a file, a laser-engraved dual-scale ruler, and a ceramic glass breaker. The sharp edge of the stand can also strike a fire with a ferro rod. Then for visibility in the dark, there are two slots to insert tritium rods.

Images courtesy of ThreePeters