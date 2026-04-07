Whether you’re camping, on a picnic, or out on any outdoor adventure, using disposable cutlery for food prep and eating is not only inefficient. It’s also unsustainable and could be highly toxic. Packing forks and spoons is useful, but not ideal given the situation. Hence, multi-functional tools always come in handy, just like the EATi One.

Its simple design belies its significance in outdoor adventures that require all the necessary tools for cooking and dining. It packs an amazing ten functions in a small footprint. It’s an obvious spork (a combined spoon and fork), but its sleek lines also offer other tools for cutting, prepping, and eating.

EATi One also packs a straight knife, a serrated knife, a peeler, and a can and bottle opener. Moreover, it has a pry tool, a spreader for butter or jam, and a box cutter. If you have two of these tools, you can join both using a clip adapter (sold separately) and transform them into tongs.

This tool even doubles as a fire starter when used with a ferro rod. The only downside is if you lose it, then you lose all the tools. It’s crafted from titanium for lightweight strength and durability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Titanium is also easy to clean, naturally antibacterial, recyclable, offers excellent corrosion resistance, is fire-resistant, and doesn’t leave any aftertaste. For added versatility, pair EATi One with the GoBoard, a two-in-one cutting board that doubles as a storage case. Prep, slice, and stow the tool conveniently after each use. It packs light and small, measuring just 8.05″ long and 1.58″ wide, and weighs merely 36g.

Images courtesy of Septem Studio