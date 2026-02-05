Orioner’s S1 EDC knife offers a minimalist solution to everyday carry pocket knives. It packs both style and versatile functionality, equipped with a sharp and beautiful blade and a multi-purpose pry bar.

This keychain tool if for the discerning user who values both art and utility in their EDC collection. It merges the beautiful layers of Damascus steel with the innovation of luminous carbon fiber.

Orioner’s S1 EDC knife “transforms your everyday carry essentials into a statement of refined readiness.” The knife boasts a 67-layered Damascus steel blade, known for its combined beauty and high-performance durability. It offers exceptional strength, sharpness, and edge retention.

The blade exudes wave-like patterns created when multiple layers of steel are forge-welded together. This means, no two knifes are alike. Moreover, the blade in this knife is dangerously sharp, able to make precise piercing, clean cuts, and more. The blade locks securely in place during and after use via a liner lock.

Complementing the Damascus steel blade in Orioner’s S1 EDC knife is the luminous carbon fiber, that when charged by daylight, emits a soft, water-like glow in the dark. It provides both aesthetic appeal and functional utility, as it provides visibility in low light conditions.

Meanwhile, additional features include a pry bar, for opening stubborn lids or serving as a mini screwdriver. Built for on-the-go use, this EDC knife comes in a compact size and lightweight aerospace aluminum body. It weighs just 0.98 oz (28g) and is no larger than your pinky finger at a closed length of just 2.48″.

Images courtesy of Orioner