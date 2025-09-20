Luxury travel is usually defined by private jets, superyachts, first-class tickets, five-star hotels, and so much more. Another way the wealthy like to show off is by the labels on their belongings. Designer apparel and accessories never fail to make a statement. Take the new Aluminum Backpack by RIMOWA. It’s sleek, stylish, and remarkably durable.

There are plenty of useful travel tips that can streamline everything from start to finish. If you’re the type of person who prefers convenience over everything else, try to stick with carry-ons as much as possible. Just pack the essentials and a few articles of clothing that will last a couple of days.

Anyway, when you can afford the Aluminum Backpack in the first place, just purchase extra shirts and pants at your destination. Anyway, this is the latest SKU in the Original Bag collection by RIMOWA. It measures 16.3″ x 12.2″ x 7.1″ (HxWxD) and tips the scales at only 7.1lbs. So far, the only dealbreaker here is the lack of color options.

Nonetheless, the familiar light silver tone of the metal is quite fashionable. Its shell and frame use anodized aluminum, which is lightweight and durable. For comfort, the rear section and shoulder straps come with plush padding. Other materials include a Nylon mesh webbing, leather trims, and palladium-coated hardware.

Moreover, Nylon fabric lines the interior compartment. The Aluminum Backpack features a premium locking system, a quick-access pocket, dividers, a laptop compartment, and a removable zippered pouch. For some welcome versatility, RIMOWA incorporates a suitcase attachment sleeve, which slips over the telescopic handles of most suitcases.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA