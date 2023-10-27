The Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver is a highly-versatile and practical tool for a wide range of tasks. It serves both as a screwdriver and bit storage, making on-the-go fixes convenient.

You don’t need a tool box just to carry your most-used bits and more with this practical gear. Its innovative design and features allow you to store 18 different S2-alloy steel magnetic screwdriver bits, thus offering a wide range of functionality. Its a compact utility tool “born out of the frustration caused by bulky and single-function screwdrivers in the market.”

The Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver even packs an integrated boosting lever for increased torque to tackle stubborn screws effortlessly. Just pull out the stowable force bar seamlessly integrated within the handle from the top/rear end of the screwdriver and fold it over to one side. This tool sits at a 90-degree angle relative to the rest, so it is easy to triple the rotational force applied.

This EDC comes in a stainless steel body that stores the bits in six slots (three bits per slot) along its sides. To choose a bit, simply twist the end cap that releases a mechanism that lines up with the bit slot. Then slide out the bit and stick it into the cap’s socket. If you need to alternate between multiple bits, simply put one in the end cap’s socket and attach three more on magnets located in a ring around that socket.

Moreover, the Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver boasts a non-slip, air grooved grip for improved rotational efficiency. It also has an ergonomic design that offers a comfortable grip, allowing you to maintain control and precision throughout the task. This screwdriver uses SS 17-4 PH material for corrosion resistance, strength, and durability.

Images courtesy of Symtik