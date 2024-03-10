Camping is a recreational activity enjoyed by many, but requires preparation and effort to pull off. You need to gear up properly for the trek, haul equipment/supplies, and contend with wildlife. Thankfully, RVs and camper trailers can provide a similar experience but with some creature comforts thrown in for good measure. A compact yet versatile option available is the SylvanSport GO All-Terrain (GOAT).

If where you’re headed involves plenty of difficult terrain, it’s advantageous to go light. Heavier vehicles could encounter traversal problems along the way. Better yet, a sleek camper trailer like the GOAT offers a level of adaptability that suits a wide range of needs. Durability is an essential characteristic to look for and SylvanSport knows it.

Their camper trailers are built with a custom 6000 series aluminum chassis. Taking it a step further is the in-house TIG welding and two-step powder-coating finish. With a dry weight of only 1,200 lbs, the manufacturer says it becomes the “perfect adventure companion for a JEEP, Subaru Wilderness, Toyota Tacoma, or 4runner.”

The GOAT measures 158″ x 75.5″ x 57.5″ (L x W x H) in “Travel” configuration, 158″ x 75.5″ x 85″ (L x W x H) in “Transport” mode, and 158″ x 124″ x 110.5″ (L x W x H) when set up as a “Camper” with a pop-up tent. As you can see, there’s plenty you can do with just one platform. The Diamon-plated deck can be positioned in two height options.

The basic trim package includes the GOAT subframe, Timbren axle, rotomolded polyethylene fenders, LED running lights, mud flaps, a floating rear step, reinforced side frame with panels, and off-road wheels shod in Falken WildPeak AT tires. SylvanSport also offers other optional customizations.

Images courtesy of SylvanSport