Camping out with nature does not have to be time-consuming when you have this versatile outdoor gear with you. The SylvanSport Go Camper is an ultralight pop-up camper that sets up quickly and easily and even has room for your gear.

It boasts a trailer-style design and can sleep up to four people. It has an equipment deck to hold your essentials which can hold an amazing 435kg of weight. The deck system can carry bikes, boats, and other large and heavy toys. Coolers, totes, anything you can carry the gear deck can take it. Its interior height expands with a hand crank from 17″ to 48″ with a deck size of 48″ wide x 84″ deep. No need to bring out the ladder too as the loading height is low at 53″ which is lower than most car roofs.

Outside of the gear deck, the SylvanSport Go Camper also has a storage box on the front and a dedicated pod to store the tent. Speaking of the tent, it is elevated, seam-sealed, waterproof, and sets up fast. It offers multiple interior setups for comfortable dining, sleeping, and playing experience. The tent retracts and deploys from its hinged case which you can find mounted below the equipment rack.

Moreover, the tent has a standing height of 6’5″ and measures 80” L x 116” W. It uses durable 220-denier ripstop nylon fabric which is 3x heavier duty than traditional tents. It offers 3-way doors and windows (screen, clear weather protection & privacy) and provides strategically placed ventilation. Best of all, the SylvanSport Go Camper can easily be towed by smaller cars or SUVs.

Images courtesy of SylvanSport