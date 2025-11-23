Many music aficionados believe that the retro revolution is nowhere near its peak just yet. With the resurgence of classic formats such as vinyl records, it was only a matter of time before others also made a comeback. With the release of devices like the Syitren R300, it’s safe to say CDs might reignite another wave of nostalgia.

If it were up to us, we would like cassette tapes to become mainstream once again. A lot of folks own a massive collection of music albums in cassette tape format. However, most are likely damaged due to factors such as heat, magnetic field exposure, and humidity. Unfortunately, recovery is almost impossible,

Compact discs, on the other hand, are ridiculously easy to reproduce en masse. As long as there is a digital copy of the original, you can just “burn” a new one, as they say. If you prefer a more contemporary style, pick the R400. Nevertheless, it cannot measure up to the old-school charm of the R300.

There are two versions available. While the white looks sleek and clean, our pick would be the brown/black SKU. Although its aesthetics imply otherwise, this is a modern music playback platform. With portability and convenience in mind, it’s packing a 2,000 mAh battery for up to 6 hours of playback.

We appreciate the inclusion of a USB-C charging port, SPDIF, and 3.5 mm auxiliary for headphones. Should you choose to go wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is likewise on board the R300. The controls are neatly arranged to the right with a rotating knob for the volume — a cool, retro, and tactile element.

Images courtesy of Syitren