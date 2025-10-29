Stay connected and never get separated from your peers when at festivals or other outdoor events with the Crowd Compass. It helps keep groups in sync when off grid or without a cell network or Wi-Fi.

The device operates on an independent 915 MHz radio and mesh network technology to keep you connected when outside coverage area or dealing with failed or congested cell networks. It can share location and send and receive costumizable message between devices up to a three mile range. It supports unlimited pairing: the more devices nearby, the stronger and wider the coverage.

Moreover, Crowd Compass ensures the privacy of the location and messages shared using a secure end-to-end encryption. It prevents those outside from the group from accessing the information. Users also have the option to use the device’s dedicated mobile app to send texts through the radio mesh network. The app lets users customize each member’s information for easy identification.

Likewise, the app provides readily-available life-saving resources and deliver real-time safety information and emergency alerts via push notifications. It also lets users mark key locations on the event map, especially for medical services, during emergency situations using their phone’s built-in GPS.

Crowd Compass runs on replaceable AA batteries for up to 24 hours, making it ideal to use on multiday events without charging. It proves helpful in congested outdoor gatherings like festivals or street parades, similar to Coachella and the Burning Man. It’s a minimalist yet highly-effective tracker that provides peace of mind. It helps ensure that no one gets lost or left behind, no matter how chaotic the activity gets.

Images courtesy of Crowd Compass