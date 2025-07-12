8BitDo is celebrating 12 awesome years of retro gaming gear. Therefore, fans can expect special versions of existing products to commemorate the anniversary. Sure enough, we have the SN30 Pro – Space Gray Limited Edition on the way. From what we could tell, this is exclusively available from the brand’s online shop for now.

You might want to try your local shops that carry 8BitDo products to see if there are upcoming allocations or maybe a few already on-hand. Judging by last year’s launch of the Golden Limited Edition and Silver Limited Edition, these bad boys do sell out quickly.

If you already own the other metallic variants of this wired gamepad, make sure not to miss out on this SKU. As the name suggests, the SN30 Pro – Space Gray Limited Edition sports a more understated hue over the dazzling duo of its 11th year in business.

Similar to its predecessors, it promotes a classic experience via its wired connectivity. Although the manufacturer also sells wireless versions of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)-inspired controller, this is as close as we can get to old-school gaming.

For compatibility, it should work on a Windows PC, the Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. For durability, 8BitDo uses zinc-alloy instead of the usual plastic. The controller also supports vibration, while the Turbo function only works on Windows PCs.

It measures 144 mm x 63.5 mm x 32.5 mm and weighs about 13.44 ounces. The button layout follows that of the SNES gamepad, but features extra buttons, two analog joysticks, and trigger buttons just behind the shoulder buttons. Ultimately, the SN30 Pro – Space Gray Limited Edition evokes nostalgia.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo