Rummaging through your old stuff might not be everyone’s idea of fun. However, there might be some items that can trigger pleasant nostalgic memories. In our case, a few of us stumbled on a few cassette tapes from back when the format was at its peak. Good thing there are devices like the GB-001 to help us listen to these.

With a surging interest in classic media such as vinyl records, compact discs (CDs), cassette tapes, and others, consumer electronics companies are eager to oblige. Among the audio products in question, turntables and CD players are surprisingly ubiquitous. Cassette players, meanwhile, are few and far between.

Nevertheless, the arrival of fresh SKUs such as the GB-001 could be a hint of an upcoming resurgence. A glaring issue with cassette tapes is just how prone the medium is to degradation. Additionally, the magnetic tape is prone to the growth of mold when exposed to humidity. Still, with proper storage, these can remain functional.

We Are Rewind stays true to its name as the Blaster•Curtis flaunts a distinct retro design. It resembles old-school boomboxes but packs modern technology. It “isn’t just a cassette player/recorder that rivals home cassette decks—it also delivers exceptional stereo sound with a full-spectrum stereo image, thanks to its separate left and right woofers and tweeters.”

The craftsmanship is outstanding with premium materials such as brushed aluminum and more for extra durability. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity if ever the listener wants to stream their tunes instead. The GB-001 also features a user-replaceable 14.8V 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, which is great for sustainability. Lastly, a folding handle makes it easy to transport.

Images courtesy of We Are Rewind