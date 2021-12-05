After a year of facing challenges, we deserve to treat ourselves to something nice. We are always here to help our readers make informed decisions before they part with their hard-earned savings. So, if you are after elegant timepieces to pair with your wardrobe, SYE (Start Your Engine) introduces its latest collection.

The French watchmaker got its start in 2020 and now adds a trio of premium models to its growing lineup. Each touts its own visual flair, but all embody elements of racing. After all, the brand’s namesake already alludes to motorsports. Particularly the moment before the tracks flood with the rumble competing cars for that coveted podium finish.

A Silhouette Of Your Own

SYE’s new watch entries include the MOT1ON Automatic 24 Pebble, MOT1ON Chronograph Panda, and MOT1ON Chronograph Bullitt. Then there are another three replacement straps for you to mix and match to make it even more exciting. Overall, we encourage you to pick the best configuration based on your own taste for fashion.

On this list is the Fastback Chain, Fastback Racing, and Fastback Shadow. This gives you even more ways to personalize your wrist candy. The first one is your typical metal bracelet, which is virtually easy to pair with any outfit. Up next is a rally strap fashioned from French NovoNappa calfskin for that sporty appeal. Finally, the third is a murdered-out leather strap with a light-absorbing matte finish.

So, strap on your seatbelts, start your engines, and let us go for a ride to distinguish which of these timekeeping machines will match your automotive spirit. As we eagerly welcome the holiday season and hopefully an end to the health crisis as well, most people are already in the mood for gift-giving. Purchase one for your own use or give it to a loved one. We’re confident that it won’t disappoint.

SYE 2021 Watch Collection

1 SYE MOT1ON Automatic 24 Pebble: A Prize For Elegance SYE headlines its 2021 collection with a humble yet striking piece dubbed the MOT1ON Automatic 24 Pebble. It’s a perfect option for people who prefer their timepieces with a minimalist theme. As such, there’s hardly any unnecessary embellishments here that will distract you from its understated profile. It sports a round 316L stainless steel case with a crown on the right flank of the caseband. The surfaces showcase a satin-brushed finish with a polished bezel. Beneath the sapphire crystal lies a smoky gray dial which touts a vertical-brushed finish. Details include the branding in white at 12 o’clock and the “TWENTY FOUR” text at 6 o’clock in bright blue. The minute track is in black with the indices mostly in white. At 9 o’clock is a 24-hour sub-dial set in black, while a date window is visible at 3 o’clock. SYE pairs it with a Carbon Black leather strap with blue stitching. Specs Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Case Diameter (mm): 40.5

Case Width Including Crown (mm): 43.5

Case Thickness (mm): 13.4

Crystal: Sapphire With Anti-Reflective Coating

Dial Material: Steel

Strap: French Calf Leather From Chanel Tannery

Closure System: Stainless Steel Deployment Clasp

Movement: Miyota 8217 Automatic

Power Reserve: 42

Water Resistance (Meters): 50

Weight (g): 100 Check Price 2 MOT1ON Chronograph Panda: A Classic Racer The name already gives it away as the presentation looks like a tribute to a bear native to South Central China. It shares a similar case construction as the others in the collection, but the similarities end there. What gives the MOT1ON Chronograph Panda its signature aesthetic are the two sub-dials in black. These are horizontally positioned against a silver dial which somehow resembles the facial features of the animal it’s named after. The crown welcomes some companions as the two pushers flank it from both sides on the right edge of the caseband. Circling back to the dial, The SYE badging is now in black. Instead of a minute track, a tachymeter scale now takes over the flange. Applied hour markers dot the perimeter of the dial except for the date window at 6 o’clock. SYE finishes this off with a sporty Racing Black leather rally strap. Specs Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Case Diameter (mm): 40.5

Case Width Including Crown (mm): 43.5

Case Thickness (mm): 13.4

Crystal: Sapphire With Anti-Reflective Coating

Dial Material: Steel

Strap: French Calf Leather From Chanel Tannery

Closure System: Stainless Steel Deployment Clasp

Movement: Seiko TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz

Power Reserve: 3 Years

Water Resistance (Meters): 50

Weight (g): 100 Check Price 3 MOT1ON Chronograph Bullitt: Chasing The Lights The “Bullitt” version of the MOT1ON Chronograph may share a lot in common with the “Panda” variant above, but packs a punch of its own. Fans of the “King of Cool” will immediately recognize the reason behind its designation. SYE is honoring the iconic muscle car driven by Steve McQueen in an action movie titled the same as this timepiece. In it, his ride was draped in a vibrant Highland Green coat, which fans love to see on the 1968 Ford Mustang GT. For the MOT1ON Chronograph Bullitt, it channels the colorway on the dial. Contrast comes from the indices and tachymeter scale in white. Meanwhile, there are hints of blue on several elements that enhance the verdant tone. Completing this classy ensemble is a Shadow leather strap for a stealthy accent that keeps your focus on the chronograph. We’re sure the nostalgic vibe from vintage cinema will draw interested shoppers to this specific item. Specs Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Case Diameter (mm): 40.5

Case Width Including Crown (mm): 43.5

Case Thickness (mm): 13.4

Crystal: Sapphire With Anti-Reflective Coating

Dial Material: Steel

Strap: Italian Full-Grain Leather

Closure System: Stainless Steel Deployment Clasp

Movement: Seiko TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz

Power Reserve: 3 Years

Water Resistance (Meters): 50

Weight: 100 Check Price

Mechanical Ingenuity At Work

For those wondering, SYE strives to provide us with a unique experience with both their watches and straps. We purposely focused on specific details and saved the best for last. You see, in true gearhead fashion, it eschews the traditional setup that relies on spring bars and lugs.

Understanding its target market’s love for the wonders of engineering, it’s equipping the entire roster with an in-house Fastback mechanism. Therefore, this system features a precision-crafted caseback that functions just like a hubcap. Also, each watch ships with a tool you can use to unlock the cover and replace the straps. SYE notes that you can also use an Allen key (hex key) to open it.

As always, it’s the little things that can make a product stand out from its contemporaries. SYE seems to have nailed this down remarkably. Moreover, this is what a fledgling watchmaker needs to shine in an industry dominated by established names. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us in the coming months.

Choosing Your SYE Watch

Now, this is the part where we usually tell you which stands out the most in this outstanding 2021 collection. However, SYE makes it very difficult for us to pick a favorite since every model here just oozes a distinct personality. Furthermore, the Fastback system will definitely please gearheads who can now finally tinker with their timepieces just like with their rides. Don’t forget to grab a few of their premium straps as well!

