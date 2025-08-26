Bringing charging cables on your outdoor adventures or travel is messy. They get tangled inside your bag and are never easy to reach when you need them. They can also get in the way of your activity and aren’t entirely strong enough to handle the elements. But that changes with AOHI’s Prometheus Cable.

This is a versatile tool that hides a few surprises in its sleek and robust frame. As a cable, it provides PD 3.1 240W lightning-speed charging that takes a 16″ MacBook Pro from 0% to 56% charged in just 30 minutes. It also keeps workflow smooth and efficient with up to 480Mbps data transfer speeds.

Moreover, the Prometheus Cable doubles as a survival tool with a fire igniter and blade integrated into its design. It has a retractable medical-grade titanium alloy blade that can effortlessly cut or slice various materials including cardboard, cans, paracord, leather, and wire. Its durable and corrosion-resistant edge stays razor-sharp for years and is maintenance free.

Meanwhile, the igniter works in connection with any USB-C power source. Once connected, tap on the button on the frame to get a windproof flame in a matter of a second. The igniter works with any device with a USB-C port like smartphones, laptops, power banks, or tablets, making it very convenient to use.

The Prometheus Cable offers uncompromising strength and durability. Its aviation aluminum alloy shell has impact resistant coating. Then its soft, skin-friendly liquid silicone cable is coated with protection from the cold. It shrugs off fraying and breaking even after 30,000+ bends and is tangle-free. This tool also weighs merely 0.06 lbs. and is sleek enough to slip into the pocket of your jeans, or hang from a keychain or carabiner for easy access.

Images courtesy of AOHI