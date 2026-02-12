No matter where the adventure takes you, an air pump is always handy to have around. But we’re not talking about the bulky pumps that only serve looks not purpose. We’re talking tiny yet powerful pumps that disguise as toys, but mean business when they get to work. Specifically, the compact and lightweight Pico Pump by OUTZAC. At first glance, it hardly looks like it can inflate anything at all.

It is extremely lightweight at just 1oz and doesn’t have the typical battery-free air pump appearance. While some come in tubular, circular, or rectangular forms, this one comes in a unique design: a cross between a mini light bulb and a mushroom.

By doing away with the built-in battery feature, Pico Pump offers long-term use, optimizes energy efficiency, and minimizes unnecessary power consumption. Instead, it offers flexible power options: compatible with a phone battery, power bank, power station, camping light, a solar panel, or any 5V source.

It can inflate a swim ring around 200 times using a 10,000 mAh power bank. This pump operates quietly at 65 dB, delivering both efficient airflow and pressure with true 5 kPa output combined with 350 L/min high airflow.

Pico Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in just 30 seconds and the high pressure brings the pad to its full firmness sans any manual top-off. Moreover, it can handle home air mattresses, beach inflatables, kayak, and more. It’s also compatible with vacuum compression bags, removing air in about 50 seconds, reducing storage volume by around 90%. It also helps start a fire and comes with five interchangeable nozzles and a built-in nozzle for direct use.

Images courtesy of OUTZAC