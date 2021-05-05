If you’re on the market for a well-priced multi-tool that does not disappoint, then get your hands on the Swiss+Tech 14-in-1 Multi-Pliers. It features most of the utility tools you need for quick and small home and outdoor fixes.

Add this gear to your collection of everyday carry or survival kits with its offerings of useful electrical tools. It has pliers, a wire cutter, and a wire stripper. It even has cutting tools including a saw blade, a scraper, a serrated knife, and a big and small knife. All these would come in handy during campouts, fishing, and other outdoor fun. You can cut through small branches with the saw and light a fire. The knives are great for small jobs like opening boxes, slicing, and more.

Likewise, the Swiss+Tech 14-in-1 Multi-Pliers has four sizes of flat screwdrivers, one Philips screwdriver, and a bottle and can opener to pop cold drinks and open canned goods.

This multi-tool comes with an aluminum handle in a rugged black, stone-washed finish while the tools are stainless steel. It is a good pocket tool that sits comfortably in the hands when in use. It is lightweight at just 12 ounces and not bulky at just 9.72 x 4.88 x 2.24 inches. It makes for a great sidekick to your other most valuable multi-tools.

Outside of its pocketable size, the Swiss+Tech 14-in-1 Multi-Pliers even comes with a hand carry pouch with a belt loop and button to make on-the-go carry convenient. You can also quickly access it without having to go through your backpack.

Images courtesy of Swiss+Tech