Right survivalists, kicking off our list of the best survival food kits that money can buy is this offering from Wise Company. With more than enough food and milk to last two people two weeks or a single person one month, what we really like about this food survival pack is the variety of meals that you can enjoy.
Other packs will have one or two which as you can imagine, gets boring fast. Here you get breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and fruits and vegetables. Additionally, all you need to do is add water to most of these meals and you’ll be enjoying them in just 15-minutes.
As for the shelf-life on the food within this product, you can expect to be able to enjoy the freeze-dried meals a good 25-years down the line. Hopefully, you’ll never have to use a product like this but you’ll certainly be grateful for having it if you ever did need to.
Specs
- Number of Servings 104
- Contains Food, milk
- Calories 27,000
- Weight 7.5lbs
Designed to last one person for five days, this survival food kit, again, from Wise Food this time comes with more than just food and milk. This is certainly what you’re going to want if you wanted to cover most of your basic needs in an emergency.
Alongside the 5-days worth of food and water, you’ll get bandage kits, a survival whistle, a flashlight, an emergency blanket and poncho, dust mask, stove and plenty of other useful items. Heck, you’ll even get a pack of playing cards to provide a little bit of entertainment.
Like the first product on our list, you’ll get a nice variety of meals with each of them having a shelf life of a quarter of a century. This means that should an emergency arise in the 2050s, this stuff will still taste as good as it does now. Admittedly, it won’t taste as nice as a freshly prepared home cooked meal but when needs must and all that.
Specs
- Number of Servings 32
- Contains Food, water, survival tools, first aid supplies
- Calories 5,100
- Weight 9 lbs
Having an emergency food kit that can keep you fed for up to two months will stand you in great stead should an emergency ever happen. This great value full case of 20 x 9 food bar packages will give you exactly that. Eat three of these bars each day and you’ll consume the bare minimum of 1,200 calories that you’re body needs to survive.
Admittedly, all of the bars are all the same flavor so let’s just say that you might get a little bit tired of coconut after a while. Saying that, eating it daily will definitely give you the energy and determination needed to go looking for something a little more palatable.
These have a 5-year shelf-life so might not be ideal for those of you preparing an emergency food storage supply for the next couple of decades. At the same time, these are great to have just in case something happens when out camping, hiking, or enjoying any other outdoor activities.
Specs
- Number of Servings 180
- Contains Food
- Calories 216,000
- Weight 34.6lbs
If you’re looking for cheap survival foods to add to the survival food pack that you’re building, you won’t go wrong with this very affordably priced 3-day pack of freeze-dried calorie bars. Additionally, you’ll also get three days of water and an emergency blanket that might just save you from freezing to death.
Okay, so the 800 calories per day that this pack provides might not be considered enough for some of you but it will at least keep you going until you find help or help finds you in an emergency. At this price, you can hardly quibble anyway.
The food and water as long as it’s left sealed will stay edible for up to five years but as soon as you open the pouch, that shelf-life immediately drops to just a year. Summing up, this is a good little starter pack for any aspiring survivalists out there or as something to top up an existing food survival pack.
Specs
- Number of Servings 6
- Contains Food, Water
- Calories 2,400
- Weight 3.25lbs
Not all of you will be meat lovers though we’d hazard a guess that you might consider eating some when there’s little other choice. Nonetheless, for all you vegetarians out there that are putting together survival packs, this Patriot Pantry Black Bean Burger Mix Case Pack is definitely something you should consider.
Requiring just a cup of water to prepare, there are six individually wrapped pouches that each contain six servings. Simply mix in the water, let it stand for a good fifteen minutes before forming the mixture into patties. Put them on the grill for a few minutes and you’re good to go.
The best part is that this mix has a shelf life of 5-years although it’s important to remember that once opened, the mix will only last 1-year when resealed inside the pouch. This is a great product to add to an existing emergency food supply but even if used alone, it will keep you fed for just over three days.
Specs
- Number of Servings 36
- Contains Food
- Calories 4,320
- Weight 3.4lbs
If you’re new to emergency kits and are looking for a beginner survival food kit or perhaps just want to add to an existing survival food supply that you already have, then this 3-day emergency food & water pack might be just what you’re looking for. It even comes with a thermal blanket that will help to capture up to 80% of your own body heat when worn.
US Coast Guard approved, the 3-day supply of food and water has a shelf-life of five years and will do enough to keep hunger and thirst away for a good few days. The water comes in six packs which suggest that two a day should be enough while the food comes in one large slab that can be broken into nine pieces (3 per day).
Freeze-dried, the food bars have a sweet cake type taste which is appealing though unimportant when your number one goal is survival. All in all, this is a great short-term pack of survivalist food and one that would be a great introduction for anyone new to survival packs.
Specs
- Number of Servings 9
- Contains Food, Water, Blanket
- Calories 3,600
- Weight 3.5 lbs
Another handy pack full of survivalist food packs is the Nutristore Freeze Dried Premium Quality Ground Beef & Chicken 6-Pack. Here you’re getting three large tins of beef and another three of chicken that each contain 2-servings.
USDA inspected, the high-grade freeze dried meals not only taste great but also have a shelf-life of 25-years. Admittedly, you might get a little sick of just chicken and beef after a while but at the end of the day, there’s not much time to start getting picky when in an emergency situation.
Containing 120 calories per serving, men will require fifteen servings a day to hit the 1,800 minimum required calorie count for survival while women will need ten to hit 1,200 respectively. This means that a single order of this product will keep a man fed for up to eight days and a woman up to thirteen.
Specs
- Number of Servings 120
- Contains Freeze-dried food (chicken and beef)
- Calories 15,600
- Weight 9 lbs
Another survival pack that offers up great value for money is the First Aid Global Survival Pack for Disaster Preparedness. Now while this only has 1,200 calories of food and enough water for one day, it’s everything else that you get that really allows this pack to standout.
First of all, it all comes in a backpack which means that it’s ready to pick up and go whenever the need arises. Inside that backpack, you’ll find a vast array of items that will help you in any disaster situation. You get things like masks, goggles, water purification tablets, emergency whistle, thermal blanket, waterproof matches, and bandaging equipment. Furthermore, one addition you don’t see in other packs is that of the radio/flashlight that’s included.
Designed to provide you with short-term survival needs, when that zombie apocalypse does happen, you’ll stand in better stead than many others with this handy little survival backpack!
Specs
- Number of Servings 3
- Contains Food, water, first aid, survival items
- Calories 1,200
- Weight 4.7lbs
If you wanted something that you could eat on the go, these little food tablets that pack a good 20 calories each will be ideal. There are 40 of these tablets in total with each of the ten pouches you receive having four bars that break up into twelve chewable tablets.
Each bar of twelve tablets will give you 240 calories, so at the minimum, you’re going to have to eat a minimum of three bars per day to survive. That gives you the three days worth of calorie intake that you’re going to need.
These tablets are all strawberry flavored and we actually found them to be quite pleasant. That alone is something of a surprise as some survival food packs are hardly known for their taste. That said, the standout with these bars is that they are gluten-free and non-GMO. Furthermore, the fact that these have a shelf-life of up to 25-years makes them an ideal accompaniment to any survival food supply kit.
Specs
- Number of Servings 40
- Contains Food Tablets
- Calories 7,200
- Weight 1.25lbs
S.O.S are back on our list once again and just like before, they have provided some great value for any of you looking to build up and an impressive stock of survival foods. Here you get 8 x 9 food ration bars, 8 x energy bars, 12 pouches of purified water, and even a survival tips guide written by Jeff Brown.
Put it this way, just one of the eight 3,600 food packs of 9-bars will keep a single person decently fed for three days. That means that this whole package will be good for 24-days and that’s without considering the 8 x 400 calorie energy bars for a combined 3,200 calories that would be good for another three days.
Our only complaint would be that these are only good for five years in terms of shelf-life. Still, you never know when a disaster might strike, so who’s to say it might not happen in the next few years?
Specs
- Number of Servings 80
- Contains Food, Water
- Calories 32,000
- Weight 15.2lbs
Mountain House is one of the leading names when it comes to survival food and for good reason. They provide great quality, great taste, and insanely long shelf lives for the freeze-dried food that they create.
There are 58-servings in total that can be enjoyed from the 24-pouches that you’ll be getting from the two classic buckets offered. That’s enough to feed a family of three for up to a week or rather obviously, a single person for up to three weeks.
While there are food kits out there that will feed you for longer for the money that you’re paying, the reason why Mountain House is so popular is that they have a great selection of different meals and they each have a shelf life of up to 30-years. Chicken teriyaki and beef stroganoff are just two of the meals and you’ll be able to enjoy them in the same quality in three decades time.
Specs
- Number of Servings 58
- Contains Food
- Calories 12,340
- Weight 6.90lbs
If you want to be able to eat healthily for up to a month in an emergency situation or feed your family of four for a week, you’re not going to get much better value than the Entrée Variety Emergency Food Supply from Wise Food.
Packed with 60-servings of tasty goodness and with a suggested 2-servings per day per person, the freeze-dried food found in this bundle will keep for a good 25-years. Better yet, you’re not just confined to one type of meal as there are 13-different types in total. Among our favorites are teriyaki and rice and the loaded baked potato casserole.
Another plus point is the fact that preparation requires just water and about 15-minutes of your time.
Specs
- Number of Servings 60
- Contains Food
- Calories 13,400
- Weight 4.2 lbs
While most of the products on our survival food list have a longer shelf-life and are obviously designed to be stored away for some time in preparation, this great little Deluxe Food Sampler by Harmony Foods has been designed for something a little more urgent.
Perhaps you’re going on a long hiking trip and want to be prepared or perhaps you live in an area that experiences lots of blackouts, hurricanes, tornados or other extreme weather. Well, with that in mind, the two-year shelf life on this emergency food is going to be more than ideal.
There are 32 zip bags in total in this bundle and once all have been cooked, there’d be enough to fill up more than 70 mugs.
Specs
- Number of Servings 70
- Contains Food
- Calories 4,900
- Weight 7.5lbs
In any emergency situation, keeping our energy levels up is extremely important. We need to be able to think clearly and be extremely alert and aware as to our surroundings. Well, with this 18-pack of energy bars, you’ll have some tasty little snacks that will give you 400 calorie bursts of energy just at the right time.
In fact, you could live off these bars for up to five days if you really had to and they even have a shelf life of five years. Flavors are fruity in the main with the likes of lemon, cherry, and orange and despite what you might think, they actually taste pretty darn good.
Specs
- Number of Servings 18
- Contains Energy Bars
- Calories 7,200
- Weight 3.8 lbs
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, even when you’re stuck in the middle of a natural disaster. The Mountain House Breakfast Bucket will ensure that you never miss that meal no matter what is happening around you.
There are 16 meals in total in this breakfast bucket and they will provide a total of 30 servings. Each of those servings will provide as much as 400 calories per meal and thus, there’s enough in here to keep a single person going around ten days. That said, this would be better used as an addition to an emergency food supply unless you want to eat breakfast multiple times a day.
We recommend checking out some of the other Mountain House survival food supplies too as they have plenty that offers some of the other important daily meals too.
Specs
- Number of Servings 30
- Contains Food
- Calories 12,000
- Weight 3.38lbs
What is a Survival Food Kit?
The name might give a little bit of a hint but essentially, a survival food kit is something that contains long-life food. This food will is non-perishable for many years, does not need to be stored in a refrigerator, often does not need much in terms of preparation, and usually requires nothing more than a little bit of water if at all.
Furthermore, depending on the food kit that you purchase, it may also contain other items that will become useful in times of emergency. This could be medical items, some form of short-term shelter, clothing, items to help create warmth, and many other types of tools that will come in handy.
What to look for in Survival Food Kits?
This really comes down to personal preference as each of our circumstances will be different. Some of you might want survival packs for outdoor activities, others just for the food for when you have cash flow problems, while some will be planning for a major disaster that might occur.
First of all, it’s important to understand the sort of items that you might find inside a survival kit. Some may contain just food while others might have various other pieces of equipment that will come in handy. Below are the categories of equipment that survival food kits may or may not contain depending on the product:
The most important items are easily that of food and water. These could be free-dried meals, nutritional bars, bottles of water, and even water purification tablets that’ll help you to purify water found from other sources. Without food and water, survival is impossible.
- First Aid Tools/Equipment
A number of the best survival food packs will also include items that can help when minor and even some major injuries have occurred. Wound pads, dressings, and bandages that might just be a lifesaver sometime in the future.
Some of the more complete food survival kits on our list go even further by adding survival tools. Emergency tents, blankets, torches, masks, goggles, waterproof matches, stoves, water purification kits and more are often found in kits like this.
Another consideration you should be thinking about is how much of the above does a survival food kit contain? Do you want one that will keep one person alive for a month or perhaps you have a partner or even a family you ‘ll need to sustain for a period of time?
The weight of the survival pack should also be thought about. If you’re caught out when hiking and need to keep moving when finding your way home, a pack that is lightweight would be the best option.
When is a Survival Food Kit Necessary?
Many people assume that emergency food kits are purely designed for global disasters or natural disasters but in actual fact, there are a few other reasons why people like to own a survival food kit just in case.
- Major Global Disasters:- Okay, so this is probably the worst case scenario. You know, when the planet is under siege from aliens, has been hit by a giant meteor, or it’s finally succumbing to the damage that we’ve caused it. In this situation, you’re certainly going to be glad you invested in an emergency food supply. This will keep you going for a little longer until you can find a more sustainable source of food and water.
- Natural Disasters:- You’ve all seen the news in the past when serious natural disasters take place. Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions, hurricanes, wildfires, or major flooding could be made all that easier with some survival food and equipment. They will at the very least allow you to get by until the appropriate emergency services get to you.
- Camping/Hiking/Climbing/Caving:- Some of you will like to enjoy outdoor activities and you’ll know that you’re usually miles away from anything else. What if your standard food crate was ravaged by bears while you were away from camp exploring? What happens if the battery in your RV has given up the ghost and it’s going to take some time for you to make your way home?
- Sudden Financial Difficulties:- Many people buy survival food packs for when times get hard. Perhaps you’re in debt up to your eyeballs and you suddenly lose your job and do not have the money to buy groceries. You may even find that life has had a major downturn and you’re forced to live on the streets for a while.
You do not even need to purchase an emergency food supply with just the one of the above in mind either, you could just keep one at home for whenever any of them might occur. You just never know when they might come in very handy.
What is the Shelf Life of Survival Food?
Each and every survival food pack on our list will be different with regards to the shelf life of the food within it. You’ll see this as you go through our reviews but as a general rule of thumb, you’re going to be looking at a minimum of five years and a maximum of up to thirty years depending on the product.
Many of the longer lasting food packs will contain freeze-dried meals and this is what you’ll want to be after for the longest shelf life. These can last between 20-30 years depending on the conditions they are stored in, the temperatures, and that they have remained sealed. Shorter shelf life options will usually be bars which are designed to give you enough calories for a day from a single serving – these will last between five and ten years.
We’re pretty sure that if you’re somebody that wants to ensure your existence even in the grimmest of situations, that you’ll have found plenty on that list that is of interest. We actually find it fascinating that food can even last for up to 30-years let alone taste any good after that length of time.
Ideally though, despite some of this stuff being pleasantly surprising when it comes to the taste, if we had a choice, we’d much prefer to never have to be in the position to eat it in the first place. At least if we ever do find ourselves in need though, we can at least outlive those that banked on 7/11 to be open during a disaster.