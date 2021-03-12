BEST SURVIVAL FOOD KITS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What is a Survival Food Kit?

The name might give a little bit of a hint but essentially, a survival food kit is something that contains long-life food. This food will is non-perishable for many years, does not need to be stored in a refrigerator, often does not need much in terms of preparation, and usually requires nothing more than a little bit of water if at all.

Furthermore, depending on the food kit that you purchase, it may also contain other items that will become useful in times of emergency. This could be medical items, some form of short-term shelter, clothing, items to help create warmth, and many other types of tools that will come in handy.

What to look for in Survival Food Kits?

This really comes down to personal preference as each of our circumstances will be different. Some of you might want survival packs for outdoor activities, others just for the food for when you have cash flow problems, while some will be planning for a major disaster that might occur.

First of all, it’s important to understand the sort of items that you might find inside a survival kit. Some may contain just food while others might have various other pieces of equipment that will come in handy. Below are the categories of equipment that survival food kits may or may not contain depending on the product:

Food and Water

The most important items are easily that of food and water. These could be free-dried meals, nutritional bars, bottles of water, and even water purification tablets that’ll help you to purify water found from other sources. Without food and water, survival is impossible.

First Aid Tools/Equipment

A number of the best survival food packs will also include items that can help when minor and even some major injuries have occurred. Wound pads, dressings, and bandages that might just be a lifesaver sometime in the future.

Survival Tools

Some of the more complete food survival kits on our list go even further by adding survival tools. Emergency tents, blankets, torches, masks, goggles, waterproof matches, stoves, water purification kits and more are often found in kits like this.

Shelter Supplies

Another consideration you should be thinking about is how much of the above does a survival food kit contain? Do you want one that will keep one person alive for a month or perhaps you have a partner or even a family you ‘ll need to sustain for a period of time?

The weight of the survival pack should also be thought about. If you’re caught out when hiking and need to keep moving when finding your way home, a pack that is lightweight would be the best option.

When is a Survival Food Kit Necessary?

Many people assume that emergency food kits are purely designed for global disasters or natural disasters but in actual fact, there are a few other reasons why people like to own a survival food kit just in case.

Major Global Disasters:- Okay, so this is probably the worst case scenario. You know, when the planet is under siege from aliens, has been hit by a giant meteor, or it’s finally succumbing to the damage that we’ve caused it. In this situation, you’re certainly going to be glad you invested in an emergency food supply. This will keep you going for a little longer until you can find a more sustainable source of food and water.

Natural Disasters:- You’ve all seen the news in the past when serious natural disasters take place. Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions, hurricanes, wildfires, or major flooding could be made all that easier with some survival food and equipment. They will at the very least allow you to get by until the appropriate emergency services get to you.

Camping/Hiking/Climbing/Caving:- Some of you will like to enjoy outdoor activities and you’ll know that you’re usually miles away from anything else. What if your standard food crate was ravaged by bears while you were away from camp exploring? What happens if the battery in your RV has given up the ghost and it’s going to take some time for you to make your way home?

Sudden Financial Difficulties:- Many people buy survival food packs for when times get hard. Perhaps you’re in debt up to your eyeballs and you suddenly lose your job and do not have the money to buy groceries. You may even find that life has had a major downturn and you’re forced to live on the streets for a while.

You do not even need to purchase an emergency food supply with just the one of the above in mind either, you could just keep one at home for whenever any of them might occur. You just never know when they might come in very handy.

What is the Shelf Life of Survival Food?

Each and every survival food pack on our list will be different with regards to the shelf life of the food within it. You’ll see this as you go through our reviews but as a general rule of thumb, you’re going to be looking at a minimum of five years and a maximum of up to thirty years depending on the product.

Many of the longer lasting food packs will contain freeze-dried meals and this is what you’ll want to be after for the longest shelf life. These can last between 20-30 years depending on the conditions they are stored in, the temperatures, and that they have remained sealed. Shorter shelf life options will usually be bars which are designed to give you enough calories for a day from a single serving – these will last between five and ten years.

Survival of the Fittest

We’re pretty sure that if you’re somebody that wants to ensure your existence even in the grimmest of situations, that you’ll have found plenty on that list that is of interest. We actually find it fascinating that food can even last for up to 30-years let alone taste any good after that length of time.

Ideally though, despite some of this stuff being pleasantly surprising when it comes to the taste, if we had a choice, we’d much prefer to never have to be in the position to eat it in the first place. At least if we ever do find ourselves in need though, we can at least outlive those that banked on 7/11 to be open during a disaster.