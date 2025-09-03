When architects come up with plans for their clients, they generally ask for input or feedback. This allows the owners to share their thoughts so the studio can envision and properly incorporate these elements. However, when these professionals are given free rein over projects, the results can be nothing short of jaw-dropping. To show you what we mean, here’s a concept for a public library by a Sri Lankan freelance 3D artist.

Browsing through the remarkable works of Thilina Liyanage, we can see structures and sculptures that reflect their intended purpose. Among these are buildings that are in the shape of flowers, animals, and so much more. Meanwhile, his take on a public library literally tells people what to expect.

A view from above or at an angle shows a blueprint that resembles the items it holds within. You have an open book that stands on its spine with the pages divided from the middle. If you are at ground level and observe it at night, the outline and lighting make it appear like a tree with flowing branches on each side.

However, the visualization shared by Liyanage reveals two multi-story sections connected by bridges. Concrete cantilevers and pillars elevate the public library above its foundation. It apparently provides “a sense of weightlessness and modernity.” Elsewhere, the areas underneath the lowest floor function as parking spaces.

“When I envisioned this futuristic library, I wanted to create a space that not only serves as a repository of knowledge but also inspires awe and tranquility. The design takes the form of an open book, symbolizing the boundless possibilities that reading and learning offer,” states the designer of this public library concept.

Images courtesy of Thilina Liyanage/Behance