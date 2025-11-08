There’s nothing like an outdoor bonfire to get the festive season started. Particularly, when it’s experienced with an innovation like the Stahl Steel X Firepit.

Its structural design adds a contemporary touch to any outdoor setup, be it in the backyard, the lawn, or garden. It adapts to any outdoor environment and built for the long haul to keep those gathered around it warm.

The Stahl Steel X Firepit ages naturally and gracefully throughout the season with its all-metal construction. Each firepit is unique to each user with the raw steel pieces developing its own patina over time. The process covers whatever initial discoloration there is to the metal.

This outdoor gear comes in four easy-to-assemble parts available in either steel, and black and silver anodized aluminum. Its lightweight frame requires no tools or screws for assembly and they come flat packed for easy transport and storage. Like a piece of origami, the pieces align together to form a firepit that’s functionaly stylish.

Made in Portland, Oregon, the Stahl X Firepit offers more than utility but also an artistic structural display. Its geometric form makes great conversation starter in any gathering. It not only keeps you warm but also adds a statement piece in any outdoor setting.

Moreover, it doesn’t take up a lot of space at a compact size of 13 1/2”H x 30 3/4” W x 32 1/2″L. It’s also easy to transport from one place to another, with the steel version weighing approximately 90 lbs in the box and the aluminum at approximately 70 lbs.

Images courtesy of Stahl Firepit