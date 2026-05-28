A cup of steaming hot coffee is always a welcome treat, no matter where you are, whether you’re at home or outdoors on an adventure. When outdoors, it’s a challenge to find a coffee brewing set that offers both high performance and quality. This is where the OXO Campcore Coffee Brewing Set comes in.

The set is part of the larger Campcore Collection — a multi-brand collaborative capsule that turns any outdoor gear into a high-performance basecamp. Renowned outdoor brands Hydro Flask, Helinox, and Osprey are part of the collaboration. This specific outdoor coffee brewing set includes OXO’s Manual Coffee Grinder and Rapid Brewer that deliver fast, cafe-quality brewing at your campsite.

The grinder in the OXO Campcore Coffee Brewing Set features an easy-fill, wide hopper that holds up to 40 grams of beans. It features stainless steel conical burrs that deliver a consistent grind every time for uniform coffee extraction and optimal brew quality.

Moreover, it offers 40 grind-size options, clearly marked and easy to adjust, from espresso to French press. The grinder offers a comfortable grip handle that rotates out to grind, then back in for compact storage. Then, as for the brewer, it holds 5 fl oz / 148 mL of hot or cold water.

It crafts decadent cold or hot coffee concentrate in minutes from its built-in stainless steel filter. It brews hot coffee in two minutes and cold coffee in five minutes. The brewer doesn’t need paper filters and is compact, lightweight, and durable.

The OXO Campcore Coffee Brewing Set comes with a hand-carry case from outdoor brand Osprey. The case is padded and made of NanoTough fabric for safe storage. It showcases the limited‑edition Latte Brown colorway featured throughout the Campcore Collection.

Images courtesy of Osprey