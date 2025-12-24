Shortly after hyping us up with the Air Max 95 “Valentine’s Day” and its captivating gradient colorway. Nike is throwing another dazzling pair our way. It is for the same silhouette, but this time it flaunts a clean tonal aesthetic. So far, the only caveat regarding the Air Max 95 Golf “White/Light Graphite” is the spring of 2026 launch date.

Honestly, it’s not totally a dealbreaker with plenty of awesome drops to keep us busy in the coming months. However, fans of vibrant hues might want to consider something else this season. Reports indicate the official colorway of SKU: HV496-100 as White/Light Graphite-Black.

Although the sneakers would still look fashionable as an urban daily driver, their true purpose lies elsewhere. Just as Nike names it, the Air Max 95 Golf “White/Light Graphite” is primarily designed for performance at the links. Furthermore, it’s the footwear to slip on when you also care about comfort.

Don’t get us wrong, because we still believe classic golf shoes will never go out of style. Nevertheless, contemporary options are always on the table for those who want it. With its leather and mesh upper in pristine white, these kicks exude a flawless appeal.

A plush mesh tongue, synthetic lace loops, and round shoelaces lock your feet in securely. The mix of materials offers both breathability and durability. Meanwhile, superior cushioning and responsive energy return come from the rubber midsole and Air Max units.

The Air Max 95 Golf “White/Light Graphite” omits the spikes or cleats for a rugged outsole. Each pattern serves to improve traction and grip, so all your power is directed to each swing. Branding appears as black Swooshes on the medial heel near the collar, embroidered Air Max tongue tag, and Nike Air logo on the rear heel area.

Images courtesy of Nike