Around the time when the likes of Nokia, Samsung, LG, Sony Ericsson, Motorola, and others were still the leading manufacturers of mobile phones, VERTU was the leading source of luxury handsets. To this day, the company continues to supply the wealthy with devices that carry eye-watering price tags. The latest to arrive is the Agent Q series.

“Rooted in our British heritage, each new creation embodies an unwavering commitment to master craftsmanship and pioneering technology. We invite you to explore and discover your next extraordinary,” declares VERTU. Hence, if what Caviar has to offer does not appeal to your tastes, perhaps this elegant smartphone will.

There are a total of five variants available in the Agent Q lineup. The most affordable among these, by elite standards, appears to be the Calfskin Collector’s Edition. Those who truly want something even more exclusive, however, might want to consider the Himalaya Alligator Diamond Edition.

Listed at approximately $109,680, the level of customization it affords the buyer must be out of this world. Relevant information about this is not listed on the website, as it encourages interested parties to get in touch with a VERTU concierge. Anyway, here’s what the classic version brings to the table.

Just below the primary camera module is a Falcon-wing SIM chamber. This mechanical component features a Swiss hinge. As a modern smartphone, all Agent Q units come with a Ruby Talk button to activate the AIGS artificial intelligence platform.

Other noteworthy details include 320 hand-assembled components, ceramic ear pillows, and gold-plated internals. The Agent Q roster utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16 GB of RAM and either 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

Images courtesy of VERTU