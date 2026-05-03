With so many automotive startups now pushing for emission-free high-performance platforms, some industry stalwarts have also considered the same. However, the demand for traditional motoring configurations remains strong, and highly regarded marques such as Bugatti are eager to please their discerning clientele. Never one to disappoint, the unveiling of the Mistral “Fly Bug” is another spectacular proof of its coachbuilding prowess.

According to several reports, this bespoke build is the fourth one-off to join a growing private collection. No names have been dropped just yet, but sources hint that it’s the same owner. The three previous commissions include the Divo “Lady Bug,” Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse “Hellbug,” and Chiron “Hellbee.” This individual clearly has a huge fascination with insects.

Any hint of what many think of as “creepy crawlies” does not exist here. Instead, the Mistral “Fly Bug” highlights the iridescent beauty we often see on the exoskeleton of these invertebrates. The paint job on this stunning carbiolet is an exclusive chromatic creation Bugatti calls Dragonfly Blue. Given the capabilities of this machine, the name is a fitting choice.

To make it even more mesmerizing, contrasting dark ellipse patterns gradually expand from front to back. These likewise appear on several parts of the body and form a cohesive two-tone motif with the lower section. We did not spot it at first, but the iconic Macaron emblem appears on the rear flanks in close proximity to the air scoops.

The latter directly feeds into the mid-mounted 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. As expected, the Mistral “Fly Bug” boasts a staggering 1,600-horsepower output and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Should you choose to test it on the tracks, the roadster will hit a top speed of 282 mph.

Images courtesy of Bugatti