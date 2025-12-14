Porsche is widely regarded as one of the top automotive brands in the world. With this in mind, whenever it announces a special production series, collectors should pay close attention. In this case, we have the new 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche, which arrives in a dazzling, exclusive coat of paint called F.A. Green. However, there’s more to it than just the bold metallic hue.

First of all, the German carmaker is only building 90 examples of this exceptional machine. Projects like these call on the best in the business, which is why the task falls on the team at Sonderwunsch Manufaktur. As such, it’s practically a guarantee that each unit is a bespoke mechanical masterpiece you can drive or put up for display.

As the press release tells us, the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche celebrates a renowned figure in the automotive industry. It is to honor the late Professor Ferdinand Alexander (F.A.) Porsche on what would have been his 90th birthday. Not only is he the grandson of the marque’s founder, but he is also the man behind the iconic 911.

Notable design elements to look out for include the 1963 crest, special 90 F.A. Porsche badging, decorative graphics, number 72 roundels on the doors, and classic rims inspired by the Fuchsfelge wheel of the original. Of course, there is plenty more to expect from a vehicle of its caliber, such as the striking presentation of its cockpit.

Inside, owners are greeted by Truffle Brown Club Leather upholstery, a five-color pattern F.A. Grid-Weave seat center, A Sport Chrono instrument cluster, open-pore wood accents, illuminated door sill guards, and door projector lights. Overall, the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche is a wonderful tribute to a prominent figure in motoring.

Images courtesy of Porsche