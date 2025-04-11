Miniforms introduces its Nebula collection, which bears the company’s iconic vibrant, eclectic, and colorful theme. An extension of the company’s cosmic-inspired series of furniture, the pieces bring a sense of weightlessness and comfort at home.

The collection of armchairs and sofas imagines what it would feel like sitting on puffy clouds. The series includes the Nebulona Armchair and the Nebulone Sofa. The distinct teardrop-shaped armrests present in the pieces is a shared design element that creates a cohesive theme throughout the entire collection.

Moreover, there’s the Pouf, which mirrors the curvaceous form to ensure every element provides the same soft sculptural quality. The Nebulone Armchair in the Nebula Collection features a rounded and organic shape. Its curved seat and backrest beckons for a welcoming rest in a cocoon-like embrace.

Its plush form stands out in any setting with its perfect blend of modern and timeless silhouette. Likewise, its enveloping design offers excellent ergonomic support, making it a comforting addition to any home or commercial setup.

Meanwhile, the latest addition to the Nebula Collection, the Nebulone Sofa, takes the idea of cosmic relaxation to greater heights. It’s large, measuring an expansive 94.49″ long for extreme comfort. You can stretch out your legs and arms in total comfort.

The sofa also features an elongated seat and oversized teardrop-shaped armrests for a relaxing lounging experience. Whether sharing the sofa with another or utilizing all that space for yourself, it guarantees excellent relaxation.

The furniture pieces in the Nebula Collection are crafted entirely from high-density polyurethane foam for unparalleled balance of support and softness. It also offers fabric customization with over 30 options available, including outdoor-friendly ones.

Images courtesy of Miniforms