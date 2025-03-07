Furniture design has evolved over the years with people veering toward stylish yet sustainable options to reduce manufacturing waste. The Golf Folding Chair by Miguel Arruda is one example. It seamlessly blends comfort, sustainability, and stylish versatile functionality in its design.

Its silhouette pays homage to the rustic charm of wooden benches while offering dual functionality with its ingenious modern design. Taking inspiration from tree trunk segments, it features cylindrical sections that aren’t merely for aesthetic appeal. These sections provide ergonomic comfort as they contour to the shape of the body for a natural and supportive seating experience.

The Golf Folding Chair easily transforms from one solid wood to a comfortable furniture piece bereft of any metal hardware. There are no metal fittings, opting for wood hinges instead to allow the design to stay true to its raw materiality.

Likewise, precise wooden connections that lock in place secured by high-resistance Sucupira wood dowels ensure structural stability. This way, the seat doesn’t wobble and creates a visually cohesive elegant piece of wooden furniture.

The absence of metal parts and the foldable design of the Golf Folding Chair also make it environmentally friendly. It folds down to a compact, solid piece of wood that’s highly portable to take anywhere and easy to store, making it sustainable as it reduces the carbon footprint in terms of logistics.

But when opened, it provides ample comfortable seating space either as a stool or chair with back support. In terms of functional durability, it uses Pine or Sucupira wood for flexibility and strength so it can withstand a lifetime of uses.

Images courtesy of Miguel Arruda