Cork is such a versatile material, featuring properties that makes it easy to repurpose in various applications. If not used as a bottle stopper, mostly in wines, it is also applicable in construction, design, cladding, insulation, and more. It’s suitable for a multitude of applications, making it a great contribution to the circular economy. With this in mind, designer Liam de la Bedoyere put pen to paper on his Polka Coffee Table Concept.

Coffee tables have become essential part of any home setup, no matter how compact the space is. Normally occupying the living room, they serve as dedicated space for small items to rest, be it a remote control, books, drinks, snacks, or as its name entails, your steaming cup of coffee.

They come in various sizes, designs, shapes, and construction material with wood and glass often the most preferred choice. But with these materials you’d have to be mindful to have a coaster on the table to protect the surface from scratches, heat from the cup, or water stains. The Polka Coffee Table acknowledges these concerns by building it entirely from cork.

Cork offers great resistance to heat and scratches as such there are already coasters made from cork sold in the market. In his design, de la Bedoyere shaped the table using inverted cork cones that serve as built-in coasters. They measure approximately 90–100mm in diameter at the top, perfectly sized to support a cup. Then the cork cones are wide at the base for stability.

When viewed above, they create a polka dot pattern, hence the Polka Coffee Table name. One concern though is its water resistance. Cork absorbs moisture in humid environments, which can lead to warping and then mold development. Perhaps the table has a waterproof coating to prevent this from happening.

Images courtesy of Liam de la Bedoyere/Behance