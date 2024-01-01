Depending on the size of the yacht, owners either designate the topmost section as a flybridge or just a dedicated lounge area or sundeck. Overall, the decision falls to the owner or perhaps as a suggestion by the shipbuilder. The Ocean 182 is a new hull from Sunseeker that gives clients what they want — an enclosed space for all-season enjoyment.

Now that the helm has been moved up the superstructure, this increases the available volume of the main saloon. As such, the current layout shows a forward dining area and galley with a killer view. It can comfortably seat up to 8 guests, The open-plan design allows the interiors to flow into a cohesive motif.

At first, we thought the name Ocean 182 alludes to the overall length of the ship. Instead, Sunseeker confirms it matches the size of the Ocean 90 which is 88 feet long and 23 feet wide. The shipyard’s international director of sales, Simon Chinery, the number denotes the gross tonnage.

Aside from the dimensions indicated before, the vessel also carries over the hull outline, lower deck layout, and propulsion system options of its sibling. However, relocating the bridge and tweaking the blueprint is enough for marketing it as a new silhouette.

Enter the sky lounge via a spiral staircase and what greets you is the captain’s chair behind the controls. People can hang out here to watch TV, have a few drinks from the bar, and more. Sunseeker debuted the Ocean 182 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, docked beside the Ocean 90.

Chinery explained, “We decided that as this new Ocean is all about its increased interior space, we’d refer to it the same way. It also differentiates it from the 90.” What we currently see on the Ocean 182 is a showcase of what’s possible should the buyer choose not to focus on al-fresco experiences.

