It was only yesterday when the ATEA eVTOL concept from Ascendance Flight Technologies proposed an advanced hybrid propulsion system. Given that our current methods to harvest and store clean energy are still not efficient enough for large-scale forms of transportation, internal combustion engines are still a necessity. However, the Zero Cat just might be the first to offer a viable solution.

Although it seems the call for climate change awareness has barely any effect at all, those in the automotive, aerospace, and nautical industries are committed to reducing or completely eliminating harmful emissions. The way experts see it, the process would take a couple more years before it becomes commercially viable.

The fact that companies like Sunreef Yachts are developing systems that would allow their vessels to navigate the seas in the greenest way possible is wonderful news. As it stands right now, most shipbuilders have integrated various sustainable means of propulsion.

These range from solar panels, sails, and generators that run on sustainable fuels. Meanwhile, the Zero Cat is aiming for “unlimited autonomy” to allow the catamaran to travel virtually anywhere. Currently, specifics of the innovative technology are still under wraps. Still, it will supposedly produce its own hydrogen fuel at sea.

Sunreef Yachts claims the energy produced would be enough to handle the hotel load as well as the electric propulsion. Similar to other models in its fleet, the Zero Cat is clad in photovoltaic cells across almost every exterior surface. Company co-founder and chief technology officer Nicolas Lapp stated, “our goal is to revolutionize the industry by offering discerning customers an exceptional zero-emission sailing experience.”

Images courtesy of Sunreef Yachts