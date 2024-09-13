RIMOWA needs no introduction in the world of travel gear. The German luggage brand is known for its iconic aluminum suitcases that perfectly blends stylish design and robust craftsmanship. The luxury brand is famous for its series of metal suitcases and carry-ons that are effortless to carry in and out of the airport. Now, the company has applied those same design elements to its latest release, the Original Bag.

This is a lightweight Cross-Body Bag that is as versatile as it is stylish. It’s a downsized version of the brand’s aluminum suitcases, featuring the iconic grooves and the sleek aluminum shell. It’s crafted from anodized aluminum and features a full-grain Italian leather interior.

The RIMOWA Original Bag offers three ways of carry. It has a sturdy grab handle so you can carry it like a handbag. Then there’s the adjustable and removable webbing strap that lets you slung the bag across the body or over the shoulder for hands-free carry. It offers spacious space for your everyday essentials and secures them inside with a RIMOWA-pioneered button mechanism.

This mechanism enables effortless opening and closing for quick on-the-go access. Inside, there are two open compartments, 1 zipped pocket, and four card slots. This is a unisex bag that boasts a versatile silhouette that is perfect for both casual or formal affairs. It has an elegant and sleek design that easily blends into any occasion.

The RIMOWA Original Bag is available in silver and black colorways. Chief Executive Officer Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert says they “envision this bag to become an indispensable companion across a spectrum of journeys and personalities.”

Images courtesy of RIMOWA