BRABUS has such an illustrious reputation for high-end automotive aftermarket tuning that collaborations are few and far between. In fact, it’s the other way around. The German outfit works with others and imparts its signature spin on whatever project is presented. A more recent venture involves Sunreef Yachts for a luxurious recreational vessel christened the BRABUS ULTIMA 55.

Some may have their doubts given this is totally beyond the company’s usual scope. However, clients already know it also caters to such platforms under the BRABUS Marine badge. While its fleet is mostly sleek monohulls, the tie-in opts for a catamaran configuration. Meanwhile, there is generous space to accommodate up to six guests across varying cabin/suite layouts.

“The result is a yacht that blends advanced engineering, refined craftsmanship, and bold styling, offering a fresh interpretation of luxury performance on the water,” according to the Polish shipyard. Renowned for highly tuned vehicles, the BRABUS ULTIMA 55 is no slouch either, thanks to twin six-cylinder diesel engines producing 725 horsepower each.

In an ideal scenario, the watercraft can hit speeds up to a staggering 40 knots. Also, its foil-assisted composite hull is a major contributor here. It allows the power catamaran to significantly improve hydrodynamics for a smoother and more efficient ride. Owners can likewise enjoy all the premium amenities that come with this 55-footer.

Fold-out platforms at the aft expand the beach club, while convertible sunpads allow passengers to evenly soak up the sun. Head to the bow of and you’ll find an open-air lounge are for socializing or private relaxation with loved ones. Furthermore, the BRABUS ULTIMA 55 also includes an extendable carbon fiber dining table, an electric barbecue grill, and a wet bar.

Images courtesy Sunreef Yachts/BRABUS Marine