There are plenty of reasons why people don’t like to travel by air. Apart from the fear of flying, most just hate the overall experience when you book economy class seats. These gripes are further multiplied on long-haul flights. However, it’s totally different when you can afford premium options such as the incoming Delta One suite.

According to the airline, its team conducted a two-year study to nail down the final design. With decades of customer and employee data, Delta intends to outfit its new fleet of Airbus A350-1000s and existing Airbus A300-200s/300s. We think the latter is an excellent move on their part. It will benefit customers who are willing to fork over extra.

Frequent flyers need not wait long since Delta intends to launch its latest SKU sometime next year. Meanwhile, the official press release claims the Delta One upgrades and other changes will cost the company over a billion dollars. With the aid of Thompson Aero Seating, you’re looking at a collection of top-notch features.

Passengers get “a seat packed with premium touches, including a 3+ inch longer flat-bed that gives customers more than six-and-half feet to stretch out, a new pillow-top cushion that adds a plush layer on top of the memory foam cushioned seat.” Missoni then supplies the bedding, which includes a hybrid lumbar pillow/mattress pad.

Next up is the “smart stowage options that include a cubby for shoes, a tray within easy reach of the flat bed for your phone, and a hook for eyeglasses.” Each Delta One suite comes with a privacy door, tactile controls, and access to a refreshment station.

Images courtesy of Delta