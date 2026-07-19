Balenciaga has shifted toward softer, startingly “normal” fashion post-Demna with the release of the Hike Sandal Sneaker, labeled Look 69 from its Fall 2026 Collection. The design is a deliberate departure from the maximalist and subversive fashion that defined the Demna era. It’s a deliberate creative pivot under the direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli that still features a slight Balenciaga twist with its hybrid design.

It offers both style and utility, crafted from a mix of technical materials that puts it in the performance footwear category. It combines cowskin, TPU, and polyester with a rubber outsole and EVA insole. Its upper features mesh ventilation cutouts for breathability, the type needed for hiking shoes. Meanwhile, the rubber strap references a typical sandal design.

Moreover, the Hike Sandal Sneaker features an interlocking elastic construction mounted on a heavy-duty treaded sole. The outsole clearly deviates from Demna’s signature platform excess. It’s more functional than sculptural, with grounded proportions that provide secure grip and traction on paved and uneven terrain.

This hybrid sandal-sneaker design delivers a clean profile. It might as well be considered normal outdoor footwear design, were it not elevated by material quality and the $850 price tag that accompanies the Balenciaga name. It’s available in two colorways: grey, beige, orange, and black, plus taupe, black, and neon yellow.

The Hike Sandal Sneaker is both practical and stylish. It borrows its design from trail footwear but is refined for urban wear. It’s minimalist in form, but still preserves a similar appetite for hybrid, noteworthy design typical of Balenciaga.

Images courtesy of Balenciaga