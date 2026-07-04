We’ve seen plenty of unique mobility platforms and are always eager for more. It seems like another is rolling our way and might just give you a bit of a workout at the same time. The Halfbike Pro looks like a cross between a stand-up scooter and a trike that encourages users to push themselves a bit more than usual.

Since the riding position is a bit more upright, the manufacturer needs to know your height to ensure an ergonomic fit. The product page shows a range between 4′ 7″ and 6′ 11″ with a maximum weight supported at 254 lbs. According to the manufacturer, the latter information is essential in fine-tuning the dynamics.

“The Halfbike Pro is the result of fifteen years of evolution and collaboration with many professional athletes. It is designed for those who take halfbiking seriously as a sport, and for whom every detail matters. It’s more than a ride—it’s an extension of yourself,” as marketed by the product page.

Comparing it with the previous generation version, the laser-cut, aerospace-grade aluminum frame touts a new shape. Instead of its predecessor’s dual-curve, the chassis now adds another bend to direct the handlebars forward a little. This tweak supposedly improves control and enhances the handling. It may come as a surprise, but it relies on a lean-to-steer mechanism.

Another noticeable change deals with the Halfbike Pro’s front wheel. It’s now a 20″ spoked rim over the older 18 incher, while the rear tires are a set of 8-inchers. Much like a traditional bicycle, motion comes with each stroke of the custom crankset with its LOOK pedals. These then transfer energy via a bike chain to the front-mounted Sturmey-Archer four-gear hub. Finally, stopping power comes from an internal hub brake.