Depending on what clients look for, most yacht builders are ready to cater to almost any whim if cost isn’t an issue. Since buyers can be fickle-minded at times, it’s only a matter of time before a company introduces a new flagship. Sunreef Yachts recently did just that when it announced the 100 Sunreef Power.

With a composite construction, the catamaran’s features are spread across three decks. The 100 Sunreef Power measures 93.9 feet long with a maximum beam width of 44.3 feet. Owners have 5,400 square feet to personalize which is roughly what you also get on a 130-foot monohull ship.

The standard configuration sees two 1,300 horsepower engines on board. Sunreef can also outfit your vessel with solar panels and custom batteries upon request for a hint of eco-friendly versatility. Starting with the flybridge, you’re getting 915 square feet of social space.

Its size matches the area offered by the saloon below. The details that follow are from the 100 Sunreef Power designed by a client who christened it the Shimali. There’s a jacuzzi to the aft which gives you an uninterrupted view of the sky. A 645-square-foot hardtop with tinted transparent panels keeps the sun at bay.

Sunreef can likewise turn this section into an outdoor cinema complete with a premium audio system and retractable projector/screen. The main deck holds an aft cockpit and an interior volume with a galley, the main lounge, a bar, and a gym with treadmills.

The 100 Sunreef Power can accommodate up to 10 guests across five en suite cabins. Owners, on the other hand, get to bask in extravagance in the master suite. Do you have a vision in mind for your ideal leisure watercraft? Sunreef will turn it into reality for you.

Images courtesy of Sunreef Yachts