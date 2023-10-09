Dior is set to launch the B57 sneaker as a new addition to its Spring 2024 collection. It’s a brand new release that pays homage to eighties basketball shoes featuring a sleek, oblique “CD” stamp.

The pair made its debut in Paris back in June at the luxury brand’s Men’s Spring 2024 collection. Designed by Thibo Denis under the Creative Direction of Kim Jones, this release comes in a laid back aesthetic of retro sneaker styles from vintage basketball day featuring calfskin leather. But its silhouette is not entirely new.

Dior’s B57 sneaker is a combination of its B27 style first introduced in 2020 and the elements found in the sportier B30 design launched a year after, specifically the “CD” motiffs. The outcome is a model with the brand’s initials stamped on its side in either Dior’s signature oblique jacquard fabric or in leather.

The design is available in leather high-tops in hues that are a play on house colors including gray, black, red, beige or cream. It’s constructed with a combination of materials that offer flexibility, comfort, and style.

“It’s a must-have of the spring 2024 collection. We’ve reinvented the Dior signature, in relief with two shades of leather or in the iconic Dior Oblique. We also played with the emblematic colors of the house with tones of gray and shades of navy. It’s just the perfect shoe for a casual-chic look,” Jones said of the upcoming release.

Dior’s B57 sneaker is “distinguished by their retro allure” and fuses “elegance and sportswear.” it is designed to be paired with any look, casual or smart. The pair is set to pre-launch online on Oct. 10 and on sale in stores from Oct. 19.