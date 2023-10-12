Summer is the best season to enjoy everything that involves the sun, sand, and other recreational activities that involve water. It’s also the best time for shipbuilders across the globe to showcase what they have in store for their clients. As such, Maritimo busts out of the gates with a fresh silhouette dubbed the S75 Sedan.

Although more modest in size than other stately vessels, this yacht is not lacking when it comes to the finer things in life. At 75 feet, there’s plenty of space for owners to kit out according to their opulent tastes. The shipyard describes her as sporty with “sleek Portofino hips” and a profile that conveys agility over water.

Protection from the elements comes from the hardtop which also doubles as a sundeck should you want to work on a tan. On the main deck of the S75 Sedan is a walkaround layout which allows one area to flow into another. A sprawling 200-square-foot Adventure deck offers more than enough for relaxation and other activities.

Sliding glass doors create a sense of separation but retain an open-air atmosphere as you enter the covered cockpit. Here you can find a furnished living area with a pop-up 65” TV for entertainment. A galley towards the aft is ideal for food and beverage preparation for people to enjoy al-fresco or indoors.

A flight of stairs forward lead to a full-beam owner’s suite replete with top-class amenities such as a large en suite, a king-size bed, and more. Additional accommodations for up to four guests are likewise accessible here. Head out to the bow for another hangout area with sunbeds.

The S75 Sedan is outfitted with two Scania DI16 V8 engines rated at 1,150 horsepower as standard. However, buyers can opt to replace these twin Rolls-Royce 2000 Series V10 units for up to 1,625 horsepower. Maritimo plans to launch the hull in time for its 20th anniversary.

Images courtesy of Maritimo