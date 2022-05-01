If catamarans are more your thing than monohull superyachts, Sunreef boasts a great lineup of options for your next ship. Most upscale vessels seem to showcase the same extravagance and capabilities. However, models like this 164-foot Explorer are ready for the long haul. Moreover, it can go almost anywhere you need it to without compromising luxury.

Ships like this are some of the most lavish ways for the elite to flex their wealth. It’s a statement not many can hope to match, and exclusivity is the most attractive attribute here. This twin-hull concept is the shipyard’s second entry under their Explorer series.

The first one was unveiled back in 2020 and was 125 feet from nose to tail. Since it’s bigger than Sunreef’s previous outing, you have more spaces to customize. In fact, the builder says it is “dedicated to all those who dream of expanding their yachting horizons.”

The storage capacity of its volumes is remarkable with a beam that spans 46.9 feet. This means the new Explorer owners can cruise with more than enough gear, toys, tenders, and everything else they want to haul along for the ride.

Technically, each Explorer can be a bespoke creation in line with the buyer’s wishes much like any other superyacht. However, Sunreef gives us a glimpse of what the default configuration brings to the table. There’s a pool on the main deck aft and a beach club one level below for those who prefer a dip in the sea.

It can also feature massive al-fresco areas, an outdoor cinema, a fitness center, a spa, and accommodations for up to 12 guests. Sunreef is yet to share more details about this 164-foot Explorer, but what’s available should be enough to convince discerning clients.

Images courtesy of Sunreef