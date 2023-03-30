Among the shipbuilders, we regularly feature, Sunreef constantly pushes the envelope when it comes to sustainability. Even though it has yet to overcome the current technological limitations that prevent fully emission-free navigation, the group regularly introduces innovative systems to reduce their overall environmental impact. To illustrate, we have the 45 ULTIMA and its hybrid propulsion setup.

If you take a look at the company’s fleet, it’s clear that they specialize in catamarans. Clients who are after larger spaces to customize to their liking often opt for multi-hull vessels like these. “The Sunreef 45 ULTIMA is an advanced eco-speeder, blending speed, stability, and luxury. With a dynamic and powerful hull concept, she boasts a timeless marine design tailored for fast cruising and luxury living,” reads the official description.

Going back to its green credentials, we’re looking at an expansive roof fitted with special photovoltaic panels. These harvest solar energy to power most of the electronics and divert some of the hotel load off of its diesel engines. As of this writing, the press materials are yet to indicate the make and models available for its primary propulsion units.

What we do know, however, is that its blueprint shows vast volumes inside and outside. Meanwhile, the default layout shows a main deck with an enclosed cockpit, a compact galley, a large table with seats, and hull access portals on each side. Step out into the aft section of the 45 ULTIMA and relax on the sunpads or take a dip via the swim platform.

Fold-out bulwarks expand the floor area when needed. Water toys and diving gear are also within reach compartments at the stern. Head toward the foredeck to find more sunpads with drink holders on each side. The 45 ULTIMA’s hulls are where you can find the guest accommodations.

Images courtesy of Sunreef