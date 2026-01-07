For proponents of sustainable mobility, range anxiety remains a huge deterrent against mass adoption. Despite all the cool bells and whistles that come standard with green systems, most prefer the reliability of internal combustion engines. Meanwhile, Verge Motorcycles is at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 to talk about its revamped TS Pro.

While the EV segment regularly introduces innovations to drive sales, those in the electric motorcycle market should double their efforts and catch up. It might be too early to call it, but the Finnish firm behind the TS Pro seems to be onto something potentially groundbreaking. The team claims that what they have is a “world’s first” of sorts.

CES always generates a lot of excitement among tech-savvy folks. Furthermore, the more recent inclusion of products beyond appliances, computers, entertainment, audio, and smart devices broadens the annual event’s appeal. As for the emission-free superbike in question, it can reportedly travel up to 370 miles between charges.

According to the company’s partner, Donut Lab, this significant boost comes from the new solid-state batteries. The latter also confirms that this is no mere concept and can be scaled for mass production. In fact, Verge Motorcycles units shipping out early this year are already packing the latest power sources.

Updated numbers on the official website already reflect this upgrade. The spec sheet indicates an output of 136.8 horsepower and a whopping 737 lb-ft. of torque. It can likewise zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 124 mph. Aside from the reworked TS Pro, CES 2026 should have plenty of surprises in store in the coming days.

Images courtesy of Verge Motorcycle