Shelter 45 by Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos and Felipe Toro stands out in its forest and ravine topography due to its unique structure. It features a slanted roofline that adapts to its location. The house occupies the only flat portion of a mountainous site in Matanzas, Chile, located three hours from Santiago.

To maximize the land, wood and steel ties were used for the framework, which comprises three stories of repetitive, modular systems that extend across nine segments in width, offering 80 square meters of interior and exterior spaces. This allows the house to rise vertically and optimize interior space.

On the ground floor of Shelter 45 are the communal spaces including the kitchen, living room, bathroom, and terrace spaces. The upper floors host private spaces including the three bedrooms and a loft for guests. The house features both vertical and horizontal elements. It has strategically designed facades that balance protection and indoor-outdoor integration.

One side is open and flanked by expansive glazing for uninterrupted expansive views of the forest. Meanwhile, the northern side has timber blinds to protect the interior from rain and sunlight. This strategic approach ensures a comfortable living experience in the region’s dynamic climate.

Moreover, the wood materiality of Shelter 45 creates a harmonious dialogue with the wooden landscape. When viewed from afar, the house looks captivating with its glass and timber construction. Looking at it from its covered facade makes it look nothing like a house. But more of just a wooden fence until you check the other side as well and see through the interior space through glass walls.

Images courtesy of Pablo Casals/Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos