We have been generously covering some of the trendiest alcoholic drinks for months now. It appears the demand for tequila and American whiskey remains as steadfast as ever. With plenty of celebrations to look forward to this holiday season, it might be an exciting opportunity to sample spirits that are far from mainstream. What comes to mind is the Octomore 15.3.

The single malt scotch whiskey is reportedly a major departure from what drinkers expect from their booze. According to the official press release, the 2024 collection features the “second most heavily-peated Octomore” expression by Bruichladdich to date.

Retaining the top spot is the Octomore 8.3 with a phenol parts per million (PPM) listed at 309. Meanwhile, it is the Octomore 15.3 that clinches rank number two with a PPM of 307.2 for this year. Its specifications reveal the Concerto barley entirely comes from the distillery’s farm in Islay.

After distillation in 2018, it matured in first-fill bourbon casks, followed by first-fill Oloroso hogshead barrels. Unlike the first two, which ship in black bottles, the Octomore 15.3’s storage vessel is frosted glass. Additionally, it carries an ABV of around 61.3%.

Tasting notes for this golden syrup liquid talk about a complex nose of cloves, toasted nuts, brown sugar, butterscotch, warm bread, dried fruit, rich malted Islay barley sugar, smoked cinder toffee, fresh citrus, honey, and heady peat smoke. A sip tastes of toasted oak, dry smoke, sweet orange zest, creamy vanilla, and butterscotch.

“Contrary to popular belief, we’re not looking to intentionally create the most super-heavily peated single malt whisky in the world, but rather create an extraordinary dram which demonstrates the perfect alchemy of peat, maturation, barley varietal and cask type. And that’s Octomore 15.3 for me,” states Bruichladdich Head Distiller, Adam Hannett.

Images courtesy of Bruichladdich